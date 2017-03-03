Lawrence O'Donnell: 'Jeff Sessions Is A Terrible Lawyer'

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell hammered Jeff Sessions' weirdly destructive press conference yesterday which contains enough inconsistencies that he may have destroyed his own chances at staying on as Attorney General.

Lawrence explained that after Sessions said he "didn't recall," he then described an incident in vast detail regarding Russia from 1991.

Selective memory, much?

Jeff Sessions made a terrible mistake this week, and that mistake was "talking." Lawyers always tell their clients to NOT TALK.

And Lawrence says Trump's "politically hysterical" defense of Sessions won't help his AG in a perjury investigation. Because everyone now knows that Sessions was not hired as Attorney General because of his fine legal mind, but as a political reward for early and enthusiastic campaign support.

Perjury is serious. The only thing you should say is, "I don't recall." Most Republicans know this.

Lawrence brings up that Nixon's AG John Mitchell went to jail for perjury for forgetting the "I don't recall" rule.

The 'I don't recall' defense isn't perfect, but it's the one way to avoid perjury charges.

Remember another congressional testimony, that of Bush's Attorney General Alberto Gonzales?

That's how you lie to Congress, Mister Attorney General.

And you have failed. At lying. And you're a Republican Attorney General! How pathetic that you never learned from your own party's history.