Mike's Blog Round Up

By Infidel753
Green Eagle: True Trumpanzees don't care how corrupt Trump is, so long as he offers a "license to hate".

The Rude Pundit: Comey has given Democrats a line of attack against Gorsuch.

Mahablog: Recent wildfires in the central US cattle country have left some Trump voters feeling burned, in more than one sense.

Progressive Eruptions: How's that swamp-draining thing workin' out for ya?

Bonus link: Our side's boycotts once brought Pence and his Indiana anti-gay law to their knees. Let's see how well the wingnuts do when they try a boycott.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. Tips to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com.


