So many of us dealing with an unexpected (especially to the flowering trees) cold snap this weekend. I'm saying a prayer for my magnolia. Here's some links for Saturday:



MiracleGirl: Hell hath no fury like a senior lobby swarmed.

MahaBlog: Is Drumpf German for Stupid?

idiocracy23: Conan had some good one-liners this week. (and I love how idiocracy is running Dubya era cartoons and proving them still fresh.)

Round up by Blue Gal / Frances Langum of The Professional Left Podcast. Why yes, there IS a new podcast up this weekend.

Also, don't miss Media Matter's round up of the DAPA Native America Protest March in DC. Wonderful.

And finally, in honor of our own John Amato's birthday, remembering the best Not Safe For Work Cake Wrecks of 2016. And John? We're sorry "Vivian" couldn't come to the party this year.