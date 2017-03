alicublog: Everyone involved knows the bill is garbage.

Patheos: On Satanic baby-killers: From TruNews and Full Frontal

Channel Surfing: New Jersey, Sanctuary Cities, and The Resistance

Southern Beale: Elections Have Consequences...

Round up by Frances Langum / Blue Gal of The Professional Left Podcast. You don't need iTunes or a special player to listen, just click here.