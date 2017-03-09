Mike's Blog Round Up

By Frances Langum
Going Gently - Gay Marriage makes you lose your "edge"? well....

From last November and as timely as ever: Why would you trust Hillary Clinton after the many scandals the Clintons had been involved in?

Hunting of the Snark: The Megan McArdle Experience

And then there's this: Strangely Blogged, These Press Conferences are Getting Interesting....

Round up by Frances Langum / Blue Gal of The Professional Left Podcast. New Episode out before the end of the day (whew!)

