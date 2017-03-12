Mike's Blog Round Up

By Frances Langum
Remember that clocks moved forward one hour at 2am in most of the US. Happy Daylight Savings Time, you lost an hour and will get it back in the Fall.

It Helps To Dream: A running list of all the "things" Donald Trump has said about women...

Live Fa$t, Die Fun: New Political Music for the Trump Era

WillisNinetySix: FDR had the same problem with Republicans that we do.

What are you really afraid of?: While you're giving up your iPhone for basic health coverage, think what you could have if you gave up Netflix?

Round up by Frances Langum / Blue Gal of The Professional Left Podcast (and associate editor of C&L). Send links to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.


