Brane Space: Science is no place for "alternative facts".

Ed Brayton: Paul Ryan thinks the Republicans can get away with wiping out 15 million people's health insurance, if they just surround what they're doing with enough rhetorical squid-ink.

Why Evolution Is True: What exactly does "Islamophobia" mean, anyway?

Rob Hoffman: Other Presidents have had mental-health issues, but the first real crisis will show how much more dangerous Trump is.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. Tips to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com.