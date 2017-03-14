Mike's Blog Round Up

By Infidel753
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Mike's Blog Round Up

Brane Space: Science is no place for "alternative facts".

Ed Brayton: Paul Ryan thinks the Republicans can get away with wiping out 15 million people's health insurance, if they just surround what they're doing with enough rhetorical squid-ink.

Why Evolution Is True: What exactly does "Islamophobia" mean, anyway?

Rob Hoffman: Other Presidents have had mental-health issues, but the first real crisis will show how much more dangerous Trump is.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. Tips to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV