Morning Joe Intones: 'We Are In Crisis'

Considering how buddy-buddy these two are with Trump, the entire morning spent bashing Trump for his recklessness made some sort of statement. What that is is hard to say, exactly. It's doubtful these two are entirely off the bandwagon just yet, Who knows, perhaps 'crisis' is exactly what President Bannon wanted all along, and Mika and Joe are just playing their parts.

via Raw Story

“There was a belief that he [Trump] could turn the corner,” Scarborough said. “What Donald Trump did on Saturday morning has shaken this government and the confidence of its people to the core. It is hard to overstate how reckless that tweet was. The 45th president of the United States accusing the 44th president of tapping his phones, personally tapping his phones, calling him sick.”

“Uncouth,” co-host Mike Brzezinski interjected.

“For people comparing this to the birther controversy, context is necessary,” Scarborough continued. “It is one thing when a reality TV star accused a president of a sleazy conspiratorial theory. But when a president of the United States accuses another president, the context changes and it becomes dangerous.”

“We are in crisis,” he intoned.