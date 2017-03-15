Muslim Ban 2.0 Is Blocked By Federal Judge In Hawaii

For a man who says he never loses, he sure is losing a lot lately. Just a few weeks ago the first version of the ban was blocked in Washington State. Trump appealed and lost.

So he resubmitted a newly written (but not really at all) travel ban (Muslim Ban) to reduce the influx of terrorists (refugees) who could cause us harm (even though most crime is committed by domestic terrorists, ie. Americans).

Anyhow, numerous lawsuits were filed as soon as the new* ban was released last week. It was set to go into effect at 12:01am tomorrow. Welp, Hawaii put the kibosh on that this evening. Trump is gonna be bigly mad.

Here's the best part of the ruling: the judge used Trump and his cronies own words against him! Yes, sometimes your stupid, racist, cocky statements do come back to haunt you because judges read newspapers and watch tv! Who would have thunk it, right?

Federal Judge Derrick Watson of Hawaii said that sections likely violated parts of the First Amendment's "establishment clause" which forbids discrimination based on race. Oh, and Trump's argument that the restrictions only apply to 6 countries and therefore are not a "Muslim Ban" was shot down pretty fast with the following few sentence from Watson:

“The illogic of the Government’s contentions is palpable. The notion that one can demonstrate animus toward any group of people only by targeting all of them at once is fundamentally flawed. Any reasonable, objective observer would conclude ... that the stated secular purpose of the Executive Order is, at the very least, secondary to a religious objective of temporarily suspending the entry of Muslims,"

The best part? When he used Trump's own words against him!

Judge then QUOTES TRUMP regarding the "religious animus driving the promulgation of the Executive Order." pic.twitter.com/T0KCc06RMY — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) March 15, 2017

Oh, and he used Stephen "I throw white nationalist hand signs" Miller's own words against him too!

How mad is Trump on a scale of 1-Fake Judge Nuclear Implosion?