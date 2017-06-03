Rex Tillerson Rings In Muslim Ban 2.0

This morning Donald Trump signed his new While Trump travel ban executive order, then ran away and let Rex Tillerson read the administration's prepared remarks.

This is odd. White House press pool on Trump & Muslim travel ban: "No press photographers or reporters were allowed to witness the signing" — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 6, 2017

Tillerson said, "The executive order signed by the president earlier today protecting the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States is a vital measure for strengthening our national security."

"It is the president's solemn duty to protect the American people and with this order, President Trump is exercising his rightful authority to keep our people safe. As threats to our security continue to evolve and change, common sense dictates that we continually reevaluate and reassess the systems we rely upon to protect our country."

CNN's Jeffrey Toobin said Trump's new Muslim ban "makes clear that green card and people who have visas now are not affected by the executive order, which is one of the reasons the chaotic nature of the first one was so evident."

Travel ban 2.0 includes the following:

The new order removes Iraq from the list of Muslim-majority countries from which travel is temporarily banned, avoiding a major diplomatic spat with a key partner in the fight against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. It halts all refugee admissions to the U.S. for four months. The previous order, which was blocked by the courts, also contained that provision, but it indefinitely barred refugees from Syria.

The administration took out language that originally colored Trump's executive order as nothing more than a religious ban.

Many were not pleased with the new EO.

While the White House may have made changes, the intent to discriminate against Muslims remains clear. #MuslimBan2 pic.twitter.com/6xi8QktBFW — Eric Schneiderman (@AGSchneiderman) March 6, 2017

By the way, the reason Trump stated the first EO was so rushed was because the "bad dudes" could circumvent it.

If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the "bad" would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad "dudes" out there!

Well, his new order doesn't take place for ten days.

The new travel ban order doesn't go into effect for 10 days. h/t @DafnaLinzer https://t.co/8Hz9SAofR3 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 6, 2017

Where are all those "bad dudes" now?

PS. Looks like the "good dudes" are ready to circumvent it anyway: