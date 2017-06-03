Rex Tillerson Rings In Muslim Ban 2.0

By John Amato
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
1 hour ago by John Amato
up

This morning Donald Trump signed his new While Trump travel ban executive order, then ran away and let Rex Tillerson read the administration's prepared remarks.

Tillerson said, "The executive order signed by the president earlier today protecting the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States is a vital measure for strengthening our national security."

"It is the president's solemn duty to protect the American people and with this order, President Trump is exercising his rightful authority to keep our people safe. As threats to our security continue to evolve and change, common sense dictates that we continually reevaluate and reassess the systems we rely upon to protect our country."

CNN's Jeffrey Toobin said Trump's new Muslim ban "makes clear that green card and people who have visas now are not affected by the executive order, which is one of the reasons the chaotic nature of the first one was so evident."

Travel ban 2.0 includes the following:

The new order removes Iraq from the list of Muslim-majority countries from which travel is temporarily banned, avoiding a major diplomatic spat with a key partner in the fight against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

It halts all refugee admissions to the U.S. for four months. The previous order, which was blocked by the courts, also contained that provision, but it indefinitely barred refugees from Syria.

The administration took out language that originally colored Trump's executive order as nothing more than a religious ban.

Many were not pleased with the new EO.

By the way, the reason Trump stated the first EO was so rushed was because the "bad dudes" could circumvent it.

Well, his new order doesn't take place for ten days.

Where are all those "bad dudes" now?

PS. Looks like the "good dudes" are ready to circumvent it anyway:

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV