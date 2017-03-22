Schiff: 'More Than Circumstantial Evidence' (COLLUSION) In Trump-Russia Investigation (UPDATED)
After Devin Nunes dropped his little stink bomb and ran to Trump with classified information, Ranking Member Adam Schiff had his turn in front of the microphones.
After saying that Nunes had compromised the independence of the House Intelligence Committee, Schiff went on to discuss the Trump-Russia connections.
Chuck Todd tried to downplay the investigation, reminding Schiff, "All you have right now is a circumstantial case."
Schiff shot back, "Actually, no, Chuck. I can tell you that the case is more than that. and I can't go into the particulars, but there is more than circumstantial evidence now."
Todd pressed in, asking whether there was direct evidence of collusion.
"I don't want go into specifics, but I will say that there is evidence that is not circumstantial," Schiff repeated. "And it very much worthy of investigation. So, that is what we ought to do."
Given the focus on Paul Manafort right now, as well as Roger Stone and Carter Page, I'd say that Schiff isn't just blowing smoke here. But one way or the other, this must now be under the purview of an independent prosecutor and commission.
What Schiff is suggesting is direct collusion with a foreign power to undermine American democracy and government. While it may not be treason under the traditional definition, it certainly means that this administration is compromised and should not be allowed to continue down the path they are on.
Call your Congressman and demand they authorize an independent prosecutor and commission. They have the power. They just need the pressure.
UPDATE:
CNN is reporting that the FBI has evidence of possible collusion, according to U.S. officials.
The FBI has information that indicates associates of President Donald Trump communicated with suspected Russian operatives to possibly coordinate the release of information damaging to Hillary Clinton's campaign, US officials told CNN.
This is partly what FBI Director James Comey was referring to when he made a bombshell announcement Monday before Congress that the FBI is investigating the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, according to one source.↓ Story continues below ↓
The FBI is now reviewing that information, which includes human intelligence, travel, business and phone records and accounts of in-person meetings, according to those U.S. officials. The information is raising the suspicions of FBI counterintelligence investigators that the coordination may have taken place, though officials cautioned that the information was not conclusive and that the investigation is ongoing.
