Sean Spicer: There Are Better Ways To Surveil Trump Than Microwaves

The Trump presidency has had a profound effect on the White House press briefing sessions like none before.

Half the questions that are asked are to verify some whacked out tweet or conspiracy theory either Trump or his top surrogates have made.

Case in point: During today's presser, a reporter asked Sean Spicer if Trump believed he was "surveiled through microwaves and televisions?"

Yesterday, Shep Smith blasted Trump and Conway for their wiretapping conspiracy theories and said, "Microwaves don't turn into cameras. Fox News can now confirm microwaves heat food, cameras take pictures. microphones don't have cameras - microphones cannot turn into cameras. Fox News now confirms."

Earlier today, Spicer replied that the president still believes he was surveiled by the Obama administration in Trump Tower "during the 2016 election," and said there is sound evidence to back up his claims although the White House missed their deadline with the House panel.

We shall see.

He responded to Conway's nutty claims and said, "I think there's pretty sound evidence that the microwave is not a sound way of surveiling someone."

Spicer alleged that Conway said it all in "jest", but if you saw her make those allegations, you'd have a different opinion.