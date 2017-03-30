Shep Smith Calls Bullsh*t: 'Is Nunes A White House Shill?'

Shep Smith called bullsh*t on Rep. Devin Nunes during a segment examining today's Big News about who started the circle game that ended with Nunes briefing the White House about information the White House fed him.

With some degree of skepticism, Smith took a look at the sequence of events.

“Chairman Nunes claims he needed to be in a secure area,” Smith recounted. “He also refuses to give up his sources, though he has not denied that they came from inside the White House.”

Well, actually, he did deny that to Wolf Blitzer. Before he didn't. But I digress.

Smith then reminded his audience that Nunes claimed it was a "whistleblower type person," something that was clearly debunked when the source names were revealed today.

He went on to point out that Nunes used this secret White House-provided information to create confusion and raise questions, before he asked his own.

"Or is he a White House shill?," Smith wondered aloud.

Clearly the latter, Shep. Clearly.

(h/t Raw Story)