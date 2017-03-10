Spicey's Distress Signal? Flag Pin Upside Down!

Sean Spicer's Flag Pin was upside down today. The upside down flag is a renowned symbol in the Navy for "distress."

We get it Sean, now quit your job and it will all be over.

BLINK TWICE if you need Seal Team 6 to come rescue you, @PressSec!#FridayFeeling https://t.co/9QOeTZAoKn — #TheResistance (@AynRandPaulRyan) March 10, 2017

My flag pin is Pantone-correct and larger than yours. — Myrna Tellingheusen (@PearlsFromMyrna) March 10, 2017

Your loyalty has not gone unnoticed. https://t.co/ba1kz1yvXF — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) March 10, 2017

Sean Spicer's flag pin was just upside down.



Reporter asks if it is a distress call.



Spicer says he's fine. pic.twitter.com/jbHOv43Rdv — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 10, 2017

i fixed ur flag pin for u sean pic.twitter.com/Y9iCnYNKny — darth™ (@darth) March 10, 2017

spicer with his flag pin upside-down, told it's upside-down, & "fixing" it but leaving it upside-down, is the best metaphor for the Trump WH — Mдтт Иegяiи (@MattNegrin) March 10, 2017