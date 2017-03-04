Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

A Man Like Putin -- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

I don't know about you guys, but I'm guessing that the walls are starting to feel very close to Donald Trump. They're gold-leafed, obviously, but still they're closing in. That's the only way I can really account for Trump's oddly disjointed tweets. First, he goes off on a Breitbart article accusing President Obama of wiretapping him (ignoring that the article he read linked to a newspaper article that clearly stated that the FBI--not Obama--got the FISA warrant. Which means our idiot-in-chief either 1) lost his damn mind; 2) made it completely up; or 3) just volunteered information on a classified investigation that acknowledged that a FISA judge found probable cause of wrongdoing. Oops. That logic thing has never been Trump's strong suit.

But if you found out that your calls have been recorded, presumably for a FBI investigation, what would you do? Panic? Demand answers? Stop communicating and thereby implicating yourself? Sure, if you were logical. But what did Trump do? He decided to tweet taunt Arnold Schwarzenegger again after news came out that Schwarzenegger would not do another season of The Apprentice. Because the supposed leader of the free world has nothing better to do?

And what would you do after that good hour of tweeting on your unsecured Android?

Play golf, naturally. And letting American taxpayers pick up the tab for a fourth weekend (or is it the fifth?) at Mar-a-Lago in six weeks and its open wi-fi, the perfect place to meet with cabinet members not in disgrace.

I don't know how much more simply to put this: NONE. OF. THIS. IS. NORMAL.

So let's see how much of it becomes normalized or even mentioned on the Sunday shows.

