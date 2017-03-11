Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Argument Clinic--Monty Python, 1972

Forty-five years later and this is pretty much the Sunday news shows. They have just as much substance and utility as this pointless argument for argument's sake. Would for our mainstream media to just point out the dishonesty of the GOP's arguments against ACA. To call out the hypocrisy. To hold these talking heads accountable for their lies. To agree that the starting out point of any conversation is ACTUAL facts. Anything less is just argument for argument's sake.

ABC's "This Week" - White House budget director Mick Mulvaney; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Elijah Cummings, D-Md. Panel: Republican pollster and ABC News contributor Kristen Soltis Anderson, National Review editor Rich Lowry, Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons, and editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel.

NBC's "Meet the Press" - Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio. Former HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius. Panel: David Brooks and Helene Cooper of The New York Times; Stephanie Cutter, former deputy campaign manager for President Obama; and Rick Santelli of CNBC.

CBS' "Face the Nation" - House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Panel: Ezra Klein of Vox.com, Indira Lakshmanan of The Boston Globe, Peter Baker of The New York Times and Avik Roy, president of the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity and Forbes opinion editor.

CNN's "State of the Union" - Mulvaney; Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Panel: former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa.; Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress; Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C.; and Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill.

CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" - Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin press secretary, and Stephen Schwarzman, chair of the White House strategic and policy forum and chief executive of Blackstone.

CNN's "Reliable Sources" - Stephen J. Adler, editor-in-chief, Reuters; Lynn Sweet of the Chicago Sun-Times; Kim Ghattas, reporter at the BBC; Moira Whelan, former deputy assistant secretary for digital strategy at the U.S. State Department; Michelle Ciulla Lipkin, executive director of the National Association for Media Literacy Education; and David Zurawik of The Baltimore Sun.

↓ Story continues below ↓

"Fox News Sunday" - Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; Gary Cohn, White House economic adviser. Panel: Jason Riley of the Manhattan Institute and The Wall Street Journal; Julie Pace of The Associated Press, Michael Needham of Heritage Action for America and Juan Williams.