Texas GOP Rep. Tells Raucous Crowd At A Town Hall 'You Don't Know How To Listen'

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) got an earful from the crowd when he tried to defend their ObamaCare repeal plan at a town hall in Richardson, Texas this Saturday.

Thousands of boisterous, angry North Texans on Saturday challenged Rep. Pete Sessions to stop the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

They also asked him to seriously investigate Russia's tampering in the 2016 presidential race and to squash President Donald Trump's controversial budget proposal.

But at the contentious town hall meeting at Richardson High School, a defiant Sessions stood steadfastly behind the House Republican bill to replace so-called Obamacare and said he supported much of Trump's budget, including building some sort of wall along the nation's southern border.

"I understand why you're so frustrated," Sessions said as the crowd jeered and booed his opening remarks on health care. "You don't know how to listen."

"Shut your mouth," an audience member yelled.

"We don't have to listen to your lies," one woman retorted.

Some critics were unrelenting.

"It's your job," they chanted, after Sessions wanted credit for hosting the town hall event.