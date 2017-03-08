'Trump' Calls 'President Obama' Over Wiretapping Allegations

Sadly the only thing Trump has made great again is the material available to comedians, and of course, one of the best is Conan O'Brien's nightly take on current events on his TBS show.

Conan plays what sounds like the current occupant of the White House speaking with the last duly elected POTUS, President Obama. Here's a few excerpts from the multiple 'phone calls'

TRUMP: Hey Barack, sorry we have to investigate you on this wiretapping thing. OBAMA: You know I didn't do that... So you're doubling down on the crazy thing you said in order to not look crazy. TRUMP: Two crazies multiplied together cancel each other out and make me not crazy OBAMA: That's crazy TRUMP: Multiplied by crazy equals not crazy. *dial tone

Next Trump asks President Obama what he thinks about March being Women's Month. His answer, too diplomatic, made Trump doubt if he was speaking in code because Michelle must have been present. Obama quashed that nonsense in typical fashion.

The next phone call features Trump asking the last real POTUS if it's a mistake not to get a dog (Trump and dogs have a curiously weird history). Obama tells him that everyone should have someone who loves you, unconditionally. Trump's answer is pretty funny.

That's what Sean Spicer's for. That's a good boy Seany...Wait til you see the video I took of him with a cookie on his nose.

Anyone who's paying attention and understandably appalled at this incredibly suspicious and treasonous group of Republicans who have surrendered the highest level of security to the Russians, will love the last exchange.

TRUMP Barack, we got to write a movie or something. The birth certificate, you tapping my phones, we're like rivals. OBAMA: No we're not! I'm an ex-President and you're an insane person. TRUMP: Then how 'bout this for a title: "Wacko Donny and the Bar?" OBAMA: I got a title for a book you could write: "Little Donnie Goes to Jail."

TRUMP: You prick!

It's only a matter of time. We know there's a whole boatload of these Republicans that should be in shackles. But, it's going to take a while.

Republicans are in no hurry to surrender the power they've usurped from the American Democracy they've pretended to love. They've been working hard to destroy it from every front possible, but they can only pretend for so long.