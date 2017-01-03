Trump Critic Slays Piers Morgan: 'You Drink His Bathwater'

Piers Morgan often leaves his viewers with a feeling of nausea, he has for quite some time, both in America and his native United Kingdom. To ensure that he's considered a hack in perpetuity, Morgan is also a Donald Trump apologist. He still defends this man despite the fact that his own Parliament has voted to forbid him from addressing Britain's legislative body.

Good Morning Britain featured an Alabama lawyer and television pundit, Eric Guster debating a Trump supporter, Kristin Tate. They were discussing how 'appropriate' it was for Congressional Democratic females to wear white to the Tuesday address to Congress, and to give Trump thumbs down on women's issues.

Tonight, our Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women's rights -- in spite of a @POTUS who doesn't! pic.twitter.com/kKJpfV5iUE — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 28, 2017

The conversation escalated to a boiling point after Guster makes the Hitler=Trump assertion.

GUSTER: We talked about this earlier, in that he said, he claimed that he want to bring people together but what he's doing is dividing us even more in the most unpresidential way imaginable. He's striking fear just like Hitler did in Germany, saying these people with the problems, these are the people doing. KRISTIN TATE: *groans, Oh my gosh! PIERS: Eric, Eric, Eric, Eric, Eric, Eric... GUSTER: Piers, you drink his bathwater, so you think everything he does is great. PIERS: Let me just confirm I do NOT drink Donald Trump's bathwater, but I'm sure it tastes delicious.

Honestly Piers, many of us don't believe you.

Guster proceeds to explain to Morgan that there are far too many similarities between the two autocratic monsters, Hitler and Trump, and he has facts to back up this assertion. .

Morgan thought he came out smelling like a rose, but Guster got the last laugh. It seems like all Trump apologists live in their own world of alternative facts.