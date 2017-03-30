Trump Loses Again - Muslim Ban Extended By Court

Aw too bad. Trump lost bigly again in court yesterday, and he has no one to blame but himself and his big fat mouth. LA Times:

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson's original order halting the travel ban was issued March 15.... in the form of a temporary restraining order. ...At a hearing in Honolulu on Wednesday, federal lawyers asked Watson to either dismiss that order or narrow the restrictions to apply to fewer parts of the travel ban. Instead, Watson said he would turn the order into a preliminary injunction, which has the effect of extending his order blocking the travel ban for a longer period. Both the Hawaii and Maryland judges found Trump's executive order to discriminate against Muslims. They used the president's campaign statements promising to suspend Muslim travel to the U.S. as evidence of the order's anti-Muslim bias.

One of the attorneys against the ban, Neal Katyal, took to Twitter to explain what happened. His tweets without the 140 character abbreviations said:

We have just won in #Hawaii vs Trump. Trump Admin lost everything it sought. Complete injunction on Sections 2 and 6 of Executive Order. "It is hereby ADJUDGED, ORDERED, and DECREED that: defendants and all their respective officers,agents,servants, employees, and attorneys and persons in active concert or participation with them, are hereby enjoined from enforcing or implementing Sections 2 and 6 of the Executive Order across the Nation. Enforcement of these provisions in all places, including the United States,at all United States borders and ports of entry, and in the issuance of visas is prohibited, pending further orders from this Court." This is the third proceeding in #Hawaii vsTrump. All three have been straight losses for Trump. Key language in #Hawaii vs Trump decision just released: When “the adoption of the challenged Executive Order are as full of religious animus, invective, and obvious pretext as is the record here, it is no wonder that the Government urges the Court to altogether ignore that history and context…The Court will not crawl into a corner, pull the shutters closed, and pretend it has not seen what it has.”

↓ Story continues below ↓

In other words, since Trump was so goddamn racist on the campaign trail, OF COURSE his lawyers don't want us to look at what he said there as evidence that oh hell yeah it's a Muslim ban. Nice effing try, but fuggedaboutit.