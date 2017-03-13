Vladimir Putin Banned US Attorney Preet Bharara From Russia Before He Was Fired By Trump

Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York who was fired by President Donald Trump over the weekend, was so despised by Vladimir Putin's Russia that he was banned from entering the country in 2013.

According to The New York Times, Russia banned Bharara and 17 other Americans in retaliation for U.S. sanctions over human rights violations.

The Russian government reportedly targeted Bharara because of his prosecution of Viktor Bout, a convicted arms dealer.

Bharara, who is known for investigating officials regardless of political party, also prosecuted three Russian nationals for acting as spies in 2015.

"The arrest of Evgeny Buryakov and the charges against him and his co-defendants make clear that - more than two decades after the presumptive end of the Cold War - Russian spies continue to seek to operate in our midst under cover of secrecy," Bharara said at the time.

Bharara was fired by the Trump administration on Saturday after he refused to comply with a request to resign. It was not immediately clear if Bharara was involved in any current investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.