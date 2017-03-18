Who's Been Messing With Louie Gohmert's Wikipedia Page?

Y’all, quit messing with Louie Gohmert’s Wikipedia page. Seriously, y’all. It’s upsetting him.

Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert’s Wikipedia page was hacked on Wednesday, with the hacker altering the page to ask if he even had the capacity to serve. The introduction part of Gohmert’s page was rewritten to say “Gohmert also prides himself on being the stupidest member of Congress.”

He’s not the stupidest person in Congress. After all, he is a graduate of Baylor Law School and a former district court judge. However, he is the damn goofiest member of congress. Please keep that straight.

Honey, to be honest, you don’t need to decorate his wiki page with statements like that – just read his page and be covered in the awesome wonderfulness of goofy pride.

Sample –

Despite being an advocate for gun rights and supporting a proposal that allows mentally ill individuals to possess firearms, in early 2017 Gohmert expressed fear that he might become the target of gun violence similar to that experienced by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and refused to hold public town hall meetings.

Or –

In a 2012 meeting of the House Natural Resources Committee, Gohmert stated his strong support of a trans-Alaskan pipeline, as a means for caribou to have more sex.

Head on over and find your personal favorite.

Originally published at JuanitaJean.com