Why Can't Cable News Blame Breitbart AND Trump?

I have no doubt that Mika Brezinski's outrage about wiretap-gate is genuine.

This morning on Morning Joe, Mika asked her panel (and Joe is absent through all of this -- counting his payroll tax windfall, I'm guessing) “If the president was lying, don’t you think at some point he ought to say, ‘I apologize, I am just an idiot?'”

“Were you lying, Mr. President? Did you make it up? Was it some little spurt of activity that you had out of need to have action? I’d like to know where it came from because it’s a very serious allegation.”

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

In a show of genius, she showed a Joe Scarborough tweet calling the wiretapping claim a "lie. Everyone knows it's a lie" -- and dared the panel to disagree with it.

Way to go Mika. The only person your panel is more afraid of than the MSNBC advertising department is Joe Scarborough. He can bully them on camera.

But this "I'd like to know where it came from" is ridiculous, Mika. You and everyone else knows where it came from.

Trump's assertion came from Breitbart.com.

Why can't you say that?

Why is Breitbart.com governing this White House from within and without?

US News had no problem pointing this out at the time:

The wiretap allegation is instructive because its origins are easy to trace. On Friday, Breitbart published an accusation-laden story that, according to reports, immediately began circulating through the White House. That story was based on one of Mark Levin's rants the day before, when he denounced the "silent, non-violent coup" orchestrated by the Obama administration both before and after the election. Neither story alleged phone tapping – that was a Trump addition – but they laid the groundwork for his accusations. So within 36 hours or so, a story traveled from talk radio to Breitbart to the Oval Office to the president's Twitter feed. Now that's power.

Why won't Mika talk about Breitbart and Mark Levin and how right wing media enabled and promoted a Trump presidency, through lies and distortions and conspiracy theories, and that Trump won with the consumers of that media because he "said what they are thinking" -- ie. he regurgitated the same media they are consuming?

Why is lying, slanderous, propagandist Breitbart.com now running the government of the United States of America?