California's AG: We're Not Hunting Down Families For Trump

California's Attorney General, Xavier Becerra, was on MSNBC's Andrea Mitchells's morning show today to stand his ground against Trump's attacks on California. Becerra stated that California has no intention of going after undocumented families.

"We are making sure felons are off the streets but not looking for families,

the woman who is coming home after taking care of your kids or my kids and now wants to feed her kids."

Becerra stated that the Trump administration is making it difficult for California to provide public safety for California families. Immigrant families are afraid to come forward when they need police and medical help for fear that they will be turned over to Trump's immigration forces.

Trump has threatened to break up California's 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in response to Judge William Orrick's blocking order that it is unconstitutional to pull federal funding from sanctuary cities. The only problem is that Judge Orrick is not on the 9th Circuit but sits on the United States District Court in San Francisco.

But when have facts been a concern for Trump? Never.

When Mitchell asked Becerra if he thought Trump could carry out that threat, he stated, "If Trump has a big enough temper tantrum, he could do just about anything."

Indeed.