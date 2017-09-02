Chaffetz Out: Says He's Not Seeking Re-Election

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
9 weeks ago by Scarce
up
1

He'll be a lobbyist in three seconds. Jason Chaffetz announced on his Facebook page:

I suspect that it was a disappointment when he couldn't start pre-impeachment hearings with fake charges against Hillary Clinton on Inauguration Day, and then had to pretend there was no call for hearings with real charges against Donald Trump by Valentine's Day.

Damn you, fact-based evidence, which didn't matter in the end when your party's nominee turned out to be a pu*ssy grabbing Tic-Tac chomper. Party before country, you betcha!

I guess he gets to keep his GMAIL ACCOUNT?

One Facebook responder put it frankly:

Before you go can you please just answer one question? During [the 2016] campaign you said that you couldn't look into your daughter's eyes if you supported Trump. But then you pimped for him anyway. I'm just wondering what part of your daughter's body you looked into to make you do that?

Buh Bye, Jason. Don't let the door hit you.

UPDATE: Knowledgeable folks have emailed me that he might be aiming to run for Utah Governor in 2020. UGH.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV