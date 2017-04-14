C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Barbara Lynn

By Dale Merrill
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Let me tell ya, when it comes to sophisticated cool, there aren't many that top Barabra Lynn.

First off, there's two things that set her way apart from the standard soul singer in the 1960's in that she could play guitar really well (and left handed to boot) and she had a hand in writing a lot of her own songs. Not to mention she has a voice that could melt an arctic zone after just a few words.

The video here also raises the coolness bar even higher because that's Clarence Gatemouth Brown as her bandleader/guitar player and Billy Cox on bass!

What are you listening to tonight?


The Complete Atlantic Recordings
The Complete Atlantic Recordings
Artist: Barbara Lynn

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV