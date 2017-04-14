C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Barbara Lynn

Let me tell ya, when it comes to sophisticated cool, there aren't many that top Barabra Lynn.

First off, there's two things that set her way apart from the standard soul singer in the 1960's in that she could play guitar really well (and left handed to boot) and she had a hand in writing a lot of her own songs. Not to mention she has a voice that could melt an arctic zone after just a few words.

The video here also raises the coolness bar even higher because that's Clarence Gatemouth Brown as her bandleader/guitar player and Billy Cox on bass!

What are you listening to tonight?