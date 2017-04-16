C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Stone Roses

About a decade or so ago I was asked to DJ an Easter Sunday dinner at a local hipster bar. "All the heathens, non-believers or people who have nowhere else to hang out are invited to come and feast if they bring a dish to pass" was the whole deal.

I cued this one up and within a minute or so, someone flipped out on me for playing something "absolutely blasphemous on this of all days" and started yelling at and threatening to beat me up and stab me over it.

I guess it was a good thing I didn't play something like Roky Erikson's "I Walked With A Zombie" or I may not even be here to tell the story today.

What are you listening to tonight?