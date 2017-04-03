C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Tinariwen

By Dale Merrill
In the western world, Tinariwen's sound of the Sahara often gets compared to Mississippi Hill Country music of the likes of Junior Kimbrough and so on. Both are is primarily guitar-driven but to the Tuareg people, which the band are part of, it is known as assouf.

While the styles may be similar, especially in how both have many trance-inducing qualities, Tinariwen influences are rooted in music from Algeria, Morocco, Mali and Egypt. Band members say they never even heard music American blues music until they started traveling internationally.

This one is from their newest album Elwan. It's their first album since 2013 and the second since winning the Grammy for the best world music award for the album Tassili.

What are you listening to tonight?


