Smerconish Pretends McConnell Would Have Played Nice If Dems Didn't Filibuster

If there's one thing you can be sure of from our corporate media, it's no bad deed from Republicans ever goes unrewarded. No one would ever take their party to task for the record amount of obstruction we saw under President Obama, whether it was his judicial nominations, cabinet appointments, or his legislative agenda. Republicans were never going to cooperate with him on anything, whether it was legislation they previously supported, or nominees that under any other circumstance should have been perfectly acceptable to them. They were bound and determined to destroy his presidency at every turn and act as a blockade and the party of no for the eight years he was in office.

Now, of course, they're in power, and rather than abide by the same rules they expected Democrats to live under, they're ready to blow up the joint to get their way, which we just saw with Mitch McConnell being all too willing to get rid of the filibuster to get their judicial appointment jammed through the Senate, and you can be damned sure that if Democrats had cooperated with him now and allowed Gorsuch through with no filibuster, that would not have meant we'd see a more moderate pick from Trump the next time around.

Don't be surprised if they get rid of the filibuster as soon as they don't get their way on tax reform cuts for the rich that they're hoping to get passed before the year is over.

Don't tell that to CNN's Michael Smerconish and former Wyoming Sen. Alan Simpson, a.k.a. Mr. Fix-the-Debt on the backs of Social Security recipients, who joined Smerconish this Saturday to pine for the days when everyone supposedly got along before the Kenyan usurper came along and tried to jam Mitt Romney's Republican health care plan down all of their throats and forced poor old McConnell to declare his number one goal was to make him a one term president.

Smerconish wants us all to believe McConnell would have played nice with the Dems the next time around if they'd just given him exactly what he wanted this time. McConnell's given the Democrats no reason to believe he'd ever bargain with them in good faith and offered no such assurances to them on this filibuster as to what he'd do the next time around, but let's blame the Democrats anyway for his decision to get rid of the filibuster.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Transcript via CNN: