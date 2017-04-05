Dem Lawmaker Predicts Jail Time For Trump Associates

Joaquin Castro dropped in on Wolf Blitzer and casually suggested that Trump associates may find themselves behind bars for their involvement in Russia's efforts to sway the election.

Castro, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, was asked if he's seen any hard evidence that Trump officials colluded with Russia.

While declining to name specifics, Castro said, "I guess I would say this — that my impression is ... I wouldn't be surprised after all of this is said and done that some people end up in jail."

That surprised Blitzer enough that he ventured a follow-up question, asking him how confident his suspicions were.

"If I was betting, I would say yes," Castro replied. "My impression is that people will probably be charged, and I think people will probably go to jail."

That's a pretty stunning statement for a committee member to make, but just based upon what we know is public, it's not surprising.