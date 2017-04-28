Die Hard Viewers To Fox News: 'I Can't Quit You!"

If you've been on Twitter this week, you know that there's a lot of angry Fox viewers out there.

Angry at Bill O'Reilly for harassing women?

Angry at the Fox News brass for tolerating his behavior?

Angry at Jesse Watters for revealing on air that nothing's changed even after O'Reilly was fired?

No.

They're angry, of course, at "THE LEFT" for their "Alinsky tactics" at "silencing conservative voices."

I won't link any of the tweets, you can search Twitter yourself, but there does seem to be a points system for mentioning any of the following: "Obummer," Soros, Alinsky, paid protestors, silencing conservatives, #Hannity, and a link to Gateway Pundit (stupidest man on the internet) .

The New York Times notes today:

While the network has long dominated the ratings, the loss of Mr. O’Reilly, its top-rated host, and the changes to its prime-time slate, have Fox News’s rivals sensing an opening to make up ground. But if there was one thing many O’Reilly viewers agreed on, it was this: Despite his departure, and the harassment accusations that led to it, they would still watch Fox News. “We like their news,” Ms. Asmus, from Scottsdale, said, citing the network’s proclaimed devotion to family values, patriotism and the Constitution. “We grew up in a different time.”

I look for Twitter to get a lot more ugly in the coming months as the impact of their addiction to Fox and conservative lies gets more obvious to the rest of the country.