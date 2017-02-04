DNC's Tom Perez: 'Republicans Don't Give A Sh*t About People'

Would that more Democrats were as blunt and spoke as frankly as DNC Chairman Tom Perez did to the New Jersey Working Families Alliance a couple of days ago, Naturally, all the right wing blogs picked up on his "incendiary" talk, Perez basically daring to say out loud what anyone with half a brain could see, that the Republican Health Care Plan is just another tax giveaway to the rich.

Video by Matthew Hersh.

Source: The Hill

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez told a crowd of attendees at a conference Friday that Republicans "don’t give a s--- about people" when discussing healthcare reform.

Speaking at the New Jersey Working Families Alliance at an event that was broadcast on Facebook Live, Perez mentioned the failed Republican attempt to repeal and replace ObamaCare last month.

The chairman slammed President Trump, arguing the president “wants his name on everything” except for the proposed healthcare legislation.

“Well I'll tell you my idea, because you know what embodies their program? ‘I don’t care,’” Perez said, referencing the GOP’s failed measures, adding to applause, "Because they don’t give a s--- about people."