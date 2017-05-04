Don Lemon Won't 'Aid And Abet' Trump Distracting From Russia

Don Lemon opened his CNN show last night with some truth.

Transcript:

....a word before we get started. It has been one month since the President of the United States falsely tweeted that former President Barack Obama wiretapped him.

One month later, the White House and the president are still trying to make a lie true. And they're using the president's Twitter account, the White House press briefing podium and right wing media to do it.

Today it's a claim that President Obama's former security adviser Susan Rice unmasked the names of Trump's associates. We will talk about that in detail in just a moment on this very program.

And last week, it was the debunked talking point that former Obama administration official Evelyn Farkas admitted spying on the Trump team. She did no such thing.

The week before that it was Representative Devin Nunes' clumsy effort to give the president cover for wiretapping claims. The president said he was vindicated by Nunes. He was not. The Washington Post today calls the latest claims about Susan Rice anatomy of a fake scandal, ginned up by right-wing media and Trump.

So let us be very clear about this. There is no evidence whatsoever that the Trump team surveilled or spied on -- was spied on illegally. There is no evidence that backs up the president's original claim.

And on this program tonight, we will not insult your intelligence by pretending otherwise, nor will we aid and abet the people who were trying to misinform you, the American people, by creating a diversion.

We're not going to do it.