Donald Trump Loves The Flag, Forgets The Stars?

Nobody loves the American Flag like Donald J. Trump, the so-called president.

He hugged the flag frequently on the campaign trail, falsely dissed the Democrats for not having a flag at their convention (they did), and basically doing that Republican flag dance popular since at least Bush 41.

But some staffer (Priebus...) has some clip art on their computer that shows a flag with 39 stars. There never was an official flag with 39 stars, as the Dakotas came into the union as states 39 and 40 on the same day.

Clip art. I wish I had time to find out where he got that one.

@Brasilmagic It's brutal finding a clipart flag with 50 stars. The hilarious part is you probably have to work pretty hard to find one with 39. 🇺🇸 — Terry Hannan (@terryhannan) April 27, 2017

And oh my gawd this: