In Epic Troll, Bill DeBlasio Tweets His Tax Returns To Trump

Bill DeBlasio has made his tax returns public and at the same time said "In your face!" to Donald Trump. Over at Medium, the New York City mayor writes:

President Trump’s tax giveaway to the wealthiest among us makes zero sense, as does his decision to break decades of precedent and refuse to share his tax returns with the American people.

We won’t bore you with the endless excuses our president has made. We’ll just say this: No one forces any of us to run for public office, but those in public office must be transparent about our finances.

Feel free to take a look at our combined Federal and State income tax returns for 2016. You may find them here.

With gratitude,

Bill de Blasio, Mayor of New York City

Chirlane McCray, First Lady of New York City