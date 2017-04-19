Fox And Friends: Trump Would Love To Buy American But It's Too Expensive

Fox and Friends laughed at ABC News and others who exposed Trump's "Buy American, Hire American" hypocrisy re his own businesses, opining that it's too expensive to buy American!

I kid you not.

After briefly discussing Trump's Wisconsin speech and his signing an executive order declaring we must buy and hire "America First," Steve Doocy took aim at Democrats calling Trump out for not doing what he says. Doocy also mocked ABC News' for investigating Trump.

Doocy said, "So ABC sent Brian Ross, the investigative reporter, to a Trump hotel and he made a shocking discovery."

(Every product in Trump's hotels were not made in America.)

Doocy yelled, "Ah-ha!, they have soap from Canada."

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt replied, "If you put a camera in any of our bathrooms or any of our houses you will find stuff from other countries."

Doocy opined, "My soap's from Costco!"

Ainsley then went on a rant which she thought would help Donald, but actually exposed Trump's hypocrisy concerning one of his most sacred creeds.

Earhardt said, "President Trump is saying yeah, I would love for us to buy all of our soaps and our robes, we would all love to buy American-made, but the prices are much cheaper if you buy from other countries."

Yes, indeed! That's why saying it doesn't make it so.

Ainsley continued, "And he's saying that's why it's important when it comes to tax reform to lower the corporate tax rates so more companies can afford to make these things here in the U.S."

Doocy, "level the playing field."

Oh, it's all tied up in the tax code.

Poor Ainsley doesn't know much about how goods are bought, sold or made. Pricing has a little bit to do with the cost of labor on goods. Even the "Fox News Crotch Couch" she sits on is made overseas, I'm betting.

Trump is just like most American outsourcers. It's not about American workers, it's about a race to the absolute bottom on labor costs, even if your product is made by people making less than a dollar a day.

Good god, there's talk that Ivanka is moving her shoe manufacturing from China to Ethiopia!

Minimum wage? Benefits? Unions? That's for chumps.

And with all the tax loopholes American corporations have, their tax rate has nothing to do with "buy and hire" in America. Greed is always at the top of the list. But hey, thanks, Fox and Friends, for explaining why Trump doesn't practice what he preaches.