Nunes Steps Down From Intel, Fox News Blames Ethics Committee?

After the news broke that Chairman Devin Nunes has "removed himself" from the Russian investigations on the House Intelligence Committee, Fox News hosts and personalities went into overdrive defending the chairman from any criticism.

Immediately co-host of America's Newsroom Shannon Bream had this excuse at her fingertips. "He references charges by quote 'left-wing groups' that he says has come after him. He talks about them being filed with the House Ethics office, and again we want to note that you and I can go down to the office today to file those."

"It's not something that's been instigated by another member or any type of congressional investigation," Bream said. "It's gonna take time and it's a distraction so he's going to step aside."

Shannon Bream never mentioned why any ethics charge had been filed against Rep. Nunes or any of his blatant pro-Trump actions which have paralyzed and destroyed the integrity of the House Intelligence Committee.

Even Republicans called Nunes out for destroying the committee's integrity.

Later in the broadcast, Matt Schlapp picked up the slack by attacking Nancy Pelosi for establishing an Office of Congressional Ethics. Republicans under Trump tried to get rid of it, but were heavily criticized and didn't follow through.

Schlapp claimed the office, "Has been used so many times for simply partisan political reasons," but offered no proof of this.

"You can see, "anybody can bring any charge to the Office of Congressional Ethics and now it looks like the Ethics committee is going to pick up and look at this as well. "Matt said.

Schlapp continued, "This is why ethics in congress gets so polluted...[Nunes should] step away, get this cleared up and don't do anything to derail the investigation."

Chairman Nunes has already destroyed the Intel Committee with his actions and that's why he had to step aside, Matt.

Judge Napolitano also came on air soon afterwards and also blasted the Office of Congressional Ethics.

I expect the "anybody can file an ethics charge" to be the song-of-the-day on Fox, like their imaginary and consciously distracting "Susan Rice Probe" was yesterday.

↓ Story continues below ↓

So long as we aren't talking about Trump and the Russians, they're fulfilling their mission.