Fox News' Dishonest Tweets Bring Major Sh*tstorm

Fox News being disingenuous? Say it ain't so.

When they pull crap like this it's evident that the contempt they have for their viewers is just staggering.

Source: The Hill

Fox News posted a series of graphics Saturday on Twitter comparing the economic records after the first 100 days of the past four presidents, but social media users quickly pointed out missing context about each presidents' time in office. The first graphic highlighted the unemployment rate after 100 days in office for the past four presidents. President Trump was shown as having the second-lowest unemployment rate at 4.5 percent compared to former President Barack Obama at 9.0 percent.

Jobless rate after first 3 months: Trump vs. Obama vs. Bush vs. Clinton. pic.twitter.com/EUTEseJyTj — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 29, 2017

Obama came into office during the recession of 2009, beginning his term with an unemployment rate of 7.8 percent in January 2009, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate peaked at 10 percent in October 2009 and began to fall shortly after, hitting 4.8 percent when Obama left office in January 2017. Fox also tweeted a graphic comparing jobs added during the first two months of the presidencies.

Jobs added during first 2 months - Trump vs. Obama vs. Bush vs. Clinton. pic.twitter.com/W7AXoDerVu — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 29, 2017

And another doozy (here) that followed these.

Naturally, twitter followers whose synapses are still firing, caught the inherent problems (i.e. bullshit) that Fox was trying to pull, right away.

Even a Fox News contributor called them out.