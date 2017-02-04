Fox Yappers Angry That Media Isn't Carrying Water For Phony Trump Unmasking 'Scandal'

Donald Trump took to Twitter again this weekend in an attempt to distract from the increasingly bizarre Russiagate investigation, and House Intelligence Chair Devin Nunes colluding with the administration to try to give cover to Trump's accusation that President Obama personally "wiretapped" him at Trump Tower prior to the presidential election.

And who was his "source"? Why, Fox "News," of course.

Wow, @FoxNews just reporting big news. Source: "Official behind unmasking is high up. Known Intel official is responsible. Some unmasked.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017

..not associated with Russia. Trump team spied on before he was nominated." If this is true, does not get much bigger. Would be sad for U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017

Fox has been running cover for Trump all week, and this Sunday, the crew on the curvy couch decided it was a good time to go after the rest of the media as well for failing to follow their lead.

Here's the banner they ran near the beginning of the segment above:

Got that, everyone? The problem is not that Fox is pushing this phony "scandal" for Trump. It's the rest of the media for not following their lead.

Here's the problem with this: First of all, there's been no proof offered whatsoever that anyone was actually improperly unmasked. And second, who has the power to release that information and declassify it so the public can see it? You guessed it: Trump.

So why hasn't he? I think we all know the answer to that question. And so do these propagandists who sold their souls over on Fox.