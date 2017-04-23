GOP Senator Laughably Pretends Republicans Are Holding Trump Accountable

Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford told Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace that he and his fellow Republicans in Congress are "being consistent" with the manner in which they're holding Trump accountable for his behavior in office compared to how they'd behave if we had a Democratic president.

Who really believes they would not have scheduled impeachment hearings if not already impeached a Democrat who was behaving the same way Trump has since taking office? He's violating the Emoluments Clause and using the United States government like a piggy bank to enrich himself and his grifter family, but Sen. Lankford wants us to believe they're actually holding his feet to the fire just because a few of them have said something about all the golf Trump is playing and the fact that he hasn't released his tax returns.

Lankford also had the gall to equate Trump refusing to release his tax returns with the wingnut birthers demanding President Obama's birth certificate back in the day. Yeah, those two things are exactly alike, Senator.