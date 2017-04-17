HBO's John Oliver: ‘F*ck You Geraldo, I Hope Your Mustache Gets Caught In A Box Fan'

During the past week America witnessed total cheerleading of "war porn" by many in the beltway media.

Specifically, many cable TV hosts, like MSNBC's Brian Williams had orgasms as our military dropped bombs from the air.

Another such war porn fetishist is Geraldo Rivera, who said on Trump's favoritel TV "news" show Fox and Friends, “One of my favorite things in the 16 years I’ve been here at Fox News is watching bombs drop on bad guys.”

On HBO's 'Last Week Tonight," host John Oliver took umbrage with Rivera over those words..

Oliver first outlined the week in bombs, as he played video of reports that the MOAB had been dropped.

Oliver said, "We finally reached a point where Mother's can be bombs too - hashtag #Mombombs, hashtag #Feminism."

Oliver then played video of Trump being clueless and refusing to say if he authorized the deployment of the biggest non-nuclear bomb we've ever used.

Oliver then played the infamous Geraldo Rivera clip, which included a weird analogy towards a childhood bully Rivera dealt with in school.

Oliver replied to it all by saying, "That’s a coincidence because one of my favorite things in four seasons on this show is getting to look into the camera and say ‘f*ck you Geraldo, I hope your mustache gets caught in a box fan.' That felt amazing. That felt absolutely amazing.”

Right, on!

Gerald responded via Twitter with a typical warmongering tweet.

To #JohnOliver #moab killed 90+ #ISIS. Remember them? baby killing terrorists, throat cutting savages who rape & burn religious minorities? — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) April 17, 2017

We are not defending ISIS, Geraldo, you twit.

We are offended by the likes of you when you engage in such juvenile and destructive propaganda on our airwaves in service to your man-baby president distractor in chief.

Didn't we live through the media's culpability in selling the Iraq war to America based on lies already, you f*cking moron?