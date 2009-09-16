Karma! Constituents Yell "You Lie!" At Joe Wilson Town Hall

Remember when Joe Wilson heckled President Obama at an address to Congress? And then fundraised off of his racist BS?

He got an auditorium-full back this week at his town hall. Charleston (SC) Post and Courier:

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson received some protests Monday like other Republican congressmen nationwide during town halls this year, getting drowned out at times with loud boos and receiving 30 seconds of "You Lie" chants. Many in the crowd of nearly 200 responded with a phrase he blurted out during a 2009 joint congressional address by then-President Barack Obama: "You lie! You lie! You lie!." ... Aiken resident Dana Phillips said she was disappointed with the town hall, adding that she's embarrassed to have Wilson has her congressman because of his outburst at Obama. Phillips said she attended to show Wilson that not everyone agrees with his views in the heavy Republican district. "I always learn a lot," [Wilson] said of the town halls.

Maybe South Carolina could "learn" not to vote for douchebags like Joe Wilson.