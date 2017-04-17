Kellyanne Conway Supports Trump's Claims Of Paid Agitators: 'Look Into It!'

Kellyanne Conway wasn't impressed by the turnout of Americans demanding to see Trump's tax returns, but instead told Fox and Friends that Hillary and Bernie should denounce violent protesters.

Trump surrogates are good at finding their needles in mountains of haystacks of nonsense to use as a wedge against the truth.

And when she was asked about the protests by host Ainsley Earhardt, she morphed into Donald and bragged about his electoral college win, ordering protesters to get over it.

Next they turned to Trump's tweet yesterday:

Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017

Ainsley asked, "He's suggesting people are protesting and getting paid, is that true?"

Conway channeled Donald, insisting, "He's saying look into it and I totally support him on that."

Devin Nunes is off as the Chairman of the House committee right now so the Donald's demands will have to wait.

Conway wanted to know the point of the protests. Like she doesn't already know. Hint: It's not about the electoral college, Kellyanne.

To those in Trump's White House, it's more important to slag American protesters than release his tax returns.

The audit excuse has always been lame and it's just about played out to the max. The only thing left for him to do is to proclaim he'll never release them no matter what.

That is coming. Prepare yourself.

Maybe Kellyanne can ask her lout of a boss to tell these very disturbing people to quit protesting too.

