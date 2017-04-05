Kirsten Gillibrand: We Should Help People Or Go The F*** Home

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Democrat from New York, wins this week's "don't sugarcoat it" award.

In an interview with New York Magazine this week, Gillibrand said, "...my worldview... is that we’re here to help people, and if we’re not helping people, we should go the f--k home."

She also said she always considers votes for Trump nominations entirely on the merits of the individual candidate, rather than on any animosity she might have toward Donald Trump.

"I look at each nominee. If they suck, I vote against them. If they’re worthy, I vote for them."

She has voted 'no' on more Trump nominations than any other senator.