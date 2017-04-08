Mike Pompeo's Kochland Kansas Seat In Play? Seems So.

I first heard rumblings about this Thursday, and since then it's erupted into a full-fledged firestorm.

Mike Pompeo's Congressional Seat in Kansas' Fourth District seems to be in play. Yes, you read that right. A seat right in the middle of Kochville is in play.

It has Republicans so stirred up that they recruited Mike Pence to do a robocall for Republican Ron Estes, according to reports.

"Ron's run a horrible campaign," a Kansas Republican operative told the Examiner. "Hasn't raised much money, his ads are abysmal — no energy. It's a low turnout special and weird things happen."

Well, that is true. Also, Democrats are extremely energized everywhere, including Kansas, and rightly so, given that Koch policies have brought nothing but grief to their state.

In addition to Pence's robocall, they're parachuting in Ted Cruz next week. This follows an unexpected spend by the RSCC on ads in a district that was assumed to be a slam-dunk.

Yes, we can resist. Democrat James Thompson is a veteran and a civil rights attorney, and he is making a strong stand right in Charlie Koch's back yard.

Any Democrat winning in Kansas is a heavy lift these days, but it's remarkable to see one who has the Kochs and Republicans on the run.

Update: Also, this happened.