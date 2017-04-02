Alright, that's it for me. Another week down. Crazy how time flies, though the fact that we're not even 100 days into the Orange Turd's presidency is rather crazy as well.

And it's crazy, too, that America is now effectively a rogue state.

Kiko’s House: The Russia scandal is about the money.

The Mahablog: The White House is full of grifters.

Duck of Minerva: The Russian uprising is a youth movement.

Outside the Beltway: The French election is a Putin target.

Keep resisting. Keep fighting. Keep up the activism. See you next time.

