Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Mike's Blog Round Up

Good Morning, Crooks and Liars, welcome to the week of which amply be-chinned Mitch McConnell assures us that Judge Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed to the Supreme Court, "one way or another." If so, McConnell becomes the first Senate Majority leader to use the "nuk-u-lar" option and destroy the filibuster of SCOTUS nominees. So much for the tradition and comity of the Senate. Now, on to some links!

Southern Beale leads us into SCOTUS confirmation week with a reminder that it is all about the process.

His Vorpal Sword asks if Trump's removal of climate change research is the same as book burning. (Spoiler Alert: Yes)

Driftglass gives us the shorter version of the terrific LA Times editorial.

The Rectification of Names tries his hand at writing a David Brooks column for April Fools Day, and the joke is on us: it reads like a real David Brooks column!

Bonus Track: Hysterical Raisins produced a movie we've longed to see.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV