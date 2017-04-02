Good Morning, Crooks and Liars, welcome to the week of which amply be-chinned Mitch McConnell assures us that Judge Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed to the Supreme Court, "one way or another." If so, McConnell becomes the first Senate Majority leader to use the "nuk-u-lar" option and destroy the filibuster of SCOTUS nominees. So much for the tradition and comity of the Senate. Now, on to some links!

Southern Beale leads us into SCOTUS confirmation week with a reminder that it is all about the process.

His Vorpal Sword asks if Trump's removal of climate change research is the same as book burning. (Spoiler Alert: Yes)

Driftglass gives us the shorter version of the terrific LA Times editorial.

The Rectification of Names tries his hand at writing a David Brooks column for April Fools Day, and the joke is on us: it reads like a real David Brooks column!

Bonus Track: Hysterical Raisins produced a movie we've longed to see.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).