As we used to say back in high school, So.Happy.It's.Thursday. Never forget that Trump's failure to release his finances is not normal. We don't let this become the new normal, so here in Seattle (and I hope elsewhere) is a protest to put pressure on The Orange Menace to release his taxes on Tax Day. It's a great idea!

The Non Sequitur gives us a philosophy class in fallacies and ties it up an a bow on Bill O'Reilly.

Eclectablog wants to make Trump aware of what Autism Awareness is not.

Donald Trump made Karmic Reaction become a prepper. Some really good tips if you live in earthquake/hurricane/volcano/tornado country, heck, anywhere in Trumplandia.

Bonus Track: The Strong Language Blog looks into Dorothy Parker's immortal words, What fresh hell is this? It could become our new old favorite expression.

And because I promised to link to the LA Times editorials:

Sunday's installment "Our Dishonest President"

Monday's installment "Why Trump Lies"

Tuesday's installment "Trump's Authoritarian Vision"

Wednesday's installment "Trump's War on Journalism"

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors.