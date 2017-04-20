MSNBC Panel Can't Believe Paul Ryan Wants To 'Repeal Obamacare' Again

Oh lookee what the White House is trying to get Congress to do now on Obamacare.

On the Stephanie Ruhle panel this morning, Kasie Hunt revealed the latest proposal from the House of Representatives: "...What this deal says states are allowed to not cover people with preexisting conditions. That's a difficult headline for moderate members of the House."

Oh really? So anyone with pre-existing conditions in nutjob Republican-governed states will have the choice, "Move, or Die"?

Since we're leaving all these healthcare decisions to the states, why not Medicare? Let Kansas get rid of its older citizens faster than death itself?

Howard Dean doesn't understand how Paul Ryan will even get a vote to the floor:

HOWARD DEAN: If Ryan were a strong speaker he would never make his caucus vote on this because if it's eliminating preexisting conditions, which it does, he's going to make people vote to do that and then the Senate is not going to pass the bill. You do not hang your caucus out to dry if you're a speaker of either party when you know it can't pass the Senate, especially on difficult, objectionable stuff like this. Every ad in 2018 will be about people who voted away the preexisting condition [coverage] which has a 95% approval rating among the American People.

And Matthew Dowd put icing on that cake: "Donald Trump has done what Barack Obama was never able to do, which is make Obamacare popular. "

And Kasie Hunt said that puts the House in play for Democrats in 2018. Yes. Yes it does.