Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner: CJ Cregg Takes Down The Fake News

I have to be honest, I preferred Samantha Bee's Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner to both the actual #NerdProm and Donald Trump's Alternative Political Reality Rally in Pennsylvania.

I especially liked this little tweak on the "fake news" that took up so much oxygen during the 2016 election season and filled it with toxic garbage.

Resurrecting her "The West Wing" character CJ Cregg, actress Allison Janney held a press conference for the cold open, taking questions from some not-that-far-off-from-the-truth outre publications. Those odd little publications that Sean Spicer keeps calling on, like "Wakeupsheeple.com."

Because that's apparently a thing now.