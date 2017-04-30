Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner: CJ Cregg Takes Down The Fake News

By Nicole Belle
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

I have to be honest, I preferred Samantha Bee's Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner to both the actual #NerdProm and Donald Trump's Alternative Political Reality Rally in Pennsylvania.

I especially liked this little tweak on the "fake news" that took up so much oxygen during the 2016 election season and filled it with toxic garbage.

Resurrecting her "The West Wing" character CJ Cregg, actress Allison Janney held a press conference for the cold open, taking questions from some not-that-far-off-from-the-truth outre publications. Those odd little publications that Sean Spicer keeps calling on, like "Wakeupsheeple.com."

Because that's apparently a thing now.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV